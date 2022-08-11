News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-car crash in north Norfolk closes road

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:42 PM August 11, 2022
Updated: 3:01 PM August 11, 2022
Cromer Road in North Walsham has been closed following a three-car crash

Cromer Road in North Walsham has been closed following a three-car crash - Credit: Google

A north Norfolk road has been closed following a three-car crash.

The collision happened at about 12.45pm on Cromer Road, North Walsham near to the railway bridge.

A Hyundai, Nissan Juke and Toyota Aygo are involved.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, including police, fire and the ambulance service.

Two fire crews from North Walsham and Stalham attended and made the scene safe. 

The road was completely closed and a diversion was put in place.

Traffic was redirected to Greens Road, Aylsham where there are temporary traffic lights due to roadworks, and along Bradfield Road.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

