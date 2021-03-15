Several months of roadworks in Norwich start today
- Credit: Google
A £940,000 scheme to provide a more direct route into Norwich city centre for public transport and cyclists is starting.
From Monday, March 15), several months of disruption is expected in the area where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road, to the east of the city.
It is the first project funded by the £32m in Transforming Cities money awarded to Norwich last year by the government.
It will see a bus and cycle contraflow lane put in place in Thorpe Road between the junction with Clarence Road and Carrow Road.
The existing traffic lights and island at the junction where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road will be removed and replaced with a zebra crossing, to the east of the current junction.
You may also want to watch:
It will also see double yellow lines painted on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road, while the traffic signals at Clarence Road/Thorpe Road will need to be modified because of the new bus lane.
Resurfacing work will also be done, with a temporary 20mph speed limit will be in place while work is carried out.
Most Read
- 1 Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec
- 2 Man taken to hospital after fire in Norfolk village
- 3 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
- 4 See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
- 5 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
- 6 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
- 7 'A real sense of community' - How a roller revolution is sweeping Norfolk
- 8 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
- 9 More people head to work in latest lockdown, new Google data reveals
- 10 Plans to convert 'unviable' pub into home blocked
And roads will be closed intermittently throughout the project, which is due to be finished in July.
Transport operator Konectbus said on Monday morning that its 5B service will be unable to serve stops at the end of Lower Clarence Road and at the sorting office "until further notice".
Earlier this month, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "Further short-term closures on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road will be needed when carriageway resurfacing takes place around June.
"Thank you for your patience while this work takes place. We aim to minimise disruption and complete work as quickly as possible."
Access for people who live in the area, businesses and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.