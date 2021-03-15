Several months of roadworks in Norwich start today

Published: 7:06 AM March 15, 2021

Changes are being made to Thorpe Road in Norwich. - Credit: Google

A £940,000 scheme to provide a more direct route into Norwich city centre for public transport and cyclists is starting.

From Monday, March 15), several months of disruption is expected in the area where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road, to the east of the city.

It is the first project funded by the £32m in Transforming Cities money awarded to Norwich last year by the government.

It will see a bus and cycle contraflow lane put in place in Thorpe Road between the junction with Clarence Road and Carrow Road.

The existing traffic lights and island at the junction where Thorpe Road meets Carrow Road will be removed and replaced with a zebra crossing, to the east of the current junction.

You may also want to watch:

It will also see double yellow lines painted on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road, while the traffic signals at Clarence Road/Thorpe Road will need to be modified because of the new bus lane.

Resurfacing work will also be done, with a temporary 20mph speed limit will be in place while work is carried out.

Changes will be made in the Thorpe Road area of Norwich. - Credit: Transport For Norwich

And roads will be closed intermittently throughout the project, which is due to be finished in July.

Transport operator Konectbus said on Monday morning that its 5B service will be unable to serve stops at the end of Lower Clarence Road and at the sorting office "until further notice".

Earlier this month, a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: "Further short-term closures on Thorpe Road and Carrow Road will be needed when carriageway resurfacing takes place around June.

"Thank you for your patience while this work takes place. We aim to minimise disruption and complete work as quickly as possible."

Access for people who live in the area, businesses and pedestrians will be maintained at all times.