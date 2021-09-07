News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Temporary parking ban planned to fix flooding

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:00 PM September 7, 2021   
Wendover Road in Rackheath.

Wendover Road in Rackheath. - Credit: Google Maps

A temporary parking ban will be put in place in a road in an industrial estate on the edge of Norwich.

Drainage work for Wendover Road in the Rackheath Industrial Estate is expected to begin on Monday, September 13, in a bid to fix flooding which regularly happens in the village during heavy rainfall.

A new soakaway system will be installed, with two-way traffic lights placed along the road.

A temporary suspension of parking will also be enforced on the south side of Wendover Road for 130 metres.

This will be from the junction of Green Lane West. 

With a number of businesses located in the estate, including Shred Station and Angling Direct, employees will be warned to remove all vehicles from the boundary before the works begin.

Norfolk County Council has said access to all properties will be maintained during the works and the pavement on the north side of the road will remain available for pedestrians to use. 

The work will cost around £55,000 and is anticipated to take four weeks to complete, weather permitting. 

