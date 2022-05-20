News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Flood barrier work to close part of road for over a month

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:30 AM May 20, 2022
Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

A Norfolk village road will be closed for more than a month while the base of a new temporary flood barrier is installed.

Norfolk County Council is set to close part of the A1101 Welney Wash Road while a temporary barrier is introduced.

The barrier will prevent water spilling from the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir into Welney in works which will mean the road will be closed from July 20 to August 25.

The road is prone to flooding with incidents reported following heavy rain earlier this year.

The A1101 at Welney is passible again after two months under water

In March, motorists were advised to stay clear of the ­road beside the River Great Ouse as dramatic images showed drivers travelling through water on the A1101, which had been flooded by a rain-swollen river. 

The new barrier will replace the use of large sandbags to create a temporary barrier when the water level in the reservoir is extremely high.

A concrete slab will need to be built across the road for the barriers to slide into.

Between June 13 and July 19 two-way traffic lights will be in place but only as works require them.

While the full road closure takes place from July 20 to August 25, the road then reverts to two-way traffic lights as the footpath is re-installed from August 26 to September 16.

Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday March 6, 2022

Nicola Oldfield, Ouse Washes project lead, said: “We know the impact that flooding can have, which is why protecting people and communities is our priority.

“This is one of the final parts of a vital long-term investment and refurbishment programme to maintain the dam of the Ouse Washes Flood Storage Reservoir.

“We appreciate the length of this closure will have an impact on residents and businesses. However, we are grateful for their input during the consultation to ensure that this is minimised as much as possible.”

Signposted diversion routes will be in place for the duration of the work.

