Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Teenage cyclist taken to hospital after hit-and-run in village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:31 AM November 1, 2022
Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Lynn Road, Terrington St Clement

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Lynn Road, Terrington St Clement - Credit: Google Maps

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in a Norfolk village.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened on Sunday, October 30, just before 8pm in Lynn Road, Terrington St Clement.

The cyclist, a teenage boy, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn following the incident but has since been discharged.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, believed to be a blue Vauxhall Insignia, failed to stop at the scene of the incident.

Officers investigating the incident are searching for anyone who witnessed the incident or the manner of driving before the crash to get in touch.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact PC Dan Henderson on 101 or email daniel.henderson@norfolk.police.uk and quote incident number 434 of October 30, 2022.

West Norfolk News

