Teen taken to hospital after being knocked off bicycle in crash with lorry

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:45 PM October 31, 2022
The mini roundabout in Horstead where the crash happened

The mini roundabout in Horstead where the crash happened - Credit: Google Maps

A teen was taken to hospital after he was knocked off his bicycle in a crash involving a lorry.

The collision happened at the mini roundabout between Rectory Road and Norwich Road in Horstead near the Recruiting Sargent pub at about 1pm on Sunday, October 30. 

Following the crash, a teenage boy who was on the bicycle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was queuing all the way back to Coltishall High Street in the southbound direction, while northbound traffic was tailing back through Horstead.

Drivers also faced disruption on Rectory Road following the incident.

