Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn

Breaking

Published: 10:14 AM August 31, 2021 Updated: 10:21 AM August 31, 2021

Main Road in Clenchwarton where a motorcyclist died after colliding with a road sign. - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a street sign near King's Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened in Clenchwarton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2.30am on Main Road, near to the junction of Station Road, when the boy was heading in the direction of King’s Lynn and collided with a street sign before ending up in a field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the manner of driving of two motorcyclists prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf in the serious collision investigation unit on 101 or via email: Nicholas.Metcalf@suffolk.police.uk quoting incident NC-29082021-49.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.