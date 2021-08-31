News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Breaking

Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:14 AM August 31, 2021    Updated: 10:21 AM August 31, 2021
Main Road in Clenchwarton where a motorcyclist died after colliding with a road sign.

Main Road in Clenchwarton where a motorcyclist died after colliding with a road sign. - Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with a street sign near King's Lynn.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened in Clenchwarton in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 2.30am on Main Road, near to the junction of Station Road, when the boy was heading in the direction of King’s Lynn and collided with a street sign before ending up in a field.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information regarding the manner of driving of two motorcyclists prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf in the serious collision investigation unit on 101 or via email: Nicholas.Metcalf@suffolk.police.uk quoting incident NC-29082021-49.

Alternatively, the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
  2. 2 Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal
  3. 3 'Incredible' - Comedian Sarah Millican's praise for city burger brand
  1. 4 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  2. 5 13 vacancies - City chef lays bare impact of recruitment crisis
  3. 6 Kabak undergoing City medical
  4. 7 Business owner's plea for compensation after man slashed his tyres
  5. 8 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
  6. 9 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
  7. 10 'Like the last two years haven't happened' - Thousands welcomed to festival
Norfolk Live
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Joe Lycett is back with a new series of Joe Lycett's Got Your Back next week

Comedian Joe Lycett takes on Norfolk insurance firm on Channel 4 show

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Royal Palace Reborn project underway at Norwich Castle

What's been found beneath Norwich Castle's mound?

Rowan Mantell

Author Picture Icon
A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Pair who ran Norwich garage banned from running companies

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon