Road to reopen following fears house was collapsing

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:53 PM July 22, 2022
London Street is partially closed amid concerns a house could collapse after it developed cracks in its wall - Credit: Nelson Wilson

One of the main roads through a Norfolk town will reopen after the walls of a house gave way.

London Street in Swaffham was closed on Wednesday after a house began to crumble, prompting fears it could collapse into the road.

Following work by building engineers to temporarily shore up the property, one lane of the A1065 will reopen later today, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The road is closed while engineers assess the situation - Credit: Nelson Wilson

Restrictions are in place preventing HGVs using the A1065 and a diversion route will be put in place.

Swaffham county councillor Ed Colman said: "I want to thank everyone for their patience over the past two days. 

"By reopening part of the road and enforcing the HGV diversion I am confident we can reduce the disruption people working and living in Swaffham have faced since Wednesday.

"The aim is to maintain traffic flow through Swaffham as much as possible given the restrictions caused by the dangerous building, while removing HGVs from passing by the building as a safety precaution.

"We will continue to review the situation."

