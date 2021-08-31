Central Norwich road to close for 11 weeks as footpath works begin

Published: 8:34 AM August 31, 2021

A central Norwich road will be closed for 11 weeks as work begins to improve footpaths in the area.

Surrey Street will close from today to allow for significant work on pavements between the bus station and St Stephen's Street.

Bus operator First said that as a result its Charcoal Line services will be unable to get to their usual stop in St Stephens Street and will instead operate from Stand N in the bus station.

Pedestrian access to and from the bus station to St Stephens Street will be maintained through the works.

First said it apologised for "any inconvenience that this may cause".