Drivers face summer of disruption on NDR as £800k work starts

Published: 12:39 PM July 16, 2021

A treatment called Reclamite will be applied to the NDR. - Credit: Archant

Drivers will face disruption on Norwich's Northern Distributor Road from Monday (July 19), when £800,000 of work to treat the road's surface begins.

The work will see partial, rolling, closures on the £205m road up until Sunday, August 22, but Norfolk County Council says the road will remain open.

A treatment called Reclamite will be used, which council officers say will mean the 12.4-mile road will keep its "as new condition".

The road only fully opened to traffic in 2018, but the council said the treatment was not because anything had gone wrong with its surface.

They said the specialist treatment would see a spray applied to the road, which would penetrate and rejuvenate the bitumen which bound the road surface together.

The treatment, which costs about £2.40 per square metre, has a lower carbon footprint compared to other surfacing techniques and will cut long-term maintenance costs, according to officers.

You may also want to watch:

The council has said the work, which is weather dependent, will be carried out at off-peak times, with workers able to treat and reopen a one mile lane of road within a few hours.

There will be rolling lane closures and temporary speed limits of 10mph will be in place where work is being done.

But some junction closures will be necessary at weekends as follow, with no access to the NDR from those junctions for a number of hours while work is done:

Sunday, July 25 and Sunday, August 1: Thorpe End Drive and parts of Plumstead Road.

Sunday, August 1 and Sunday, August 8: B1149 Brewery Lane and Holt Road.

Sunday, August 8 and Sunday, August 15: Reepham Road and Brewery Lane / Drayton Lane.

Sunday, August 15 and Sunday, August 22 - Green Lane West (temporary traffic lights will be in place on the A1151 Wroxham Road while work is under way)

While the traffic management is in place crews will also carry out routine maintenance, including sign repairs and gully cleaning.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, said: “Proactive maintenance in the short term is a vital way to cut long term costs.

"Our focus is on providing a network that’s reliable and helps support the economic recovery in our part of the country.”