Bridge closes for three weeks after being damaged by fallen tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:42 PM September 12, 2022
Starston road bridge will close for three weeks from Monday, September 12

Starston road bridge will close for three weeks from Monday, September 12

A village bridge will close today for three weeks as work begins to repair it.

The road bridge, which crosses the River Tunbeck in Starston near Harleston, is set to close until the start of October as structural repairs are carried out.

It comes after a fallen tree damaged its brick walls and metal fencing, with scaffolding to be installed on either side of the bridge until Monday, October 3, when it is expected work will be completed.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times but all traffic will be forced to follow a signed road diversion.

The diversion will take drivers via Skinner's Lane, Norwich Road, Mill Lane, Station Road, Pulham Road, Burnthouse Lane, Rushall Road and Railway Hill.

As a result of the works, First Bus service 36A will be unable to serve Pulham St Mary apart from one journey each in the morning and afternoon to ensure students can get to and from their places of study.

Diversions will see service 36A omit the Pulhams and continue to A143 roundabout and take the first exit towards Great Yarmouth, then into Harleston via Redenhall Road before terminating at Broad Street.

On leaving Broad Street services will operate via Old Market Place, Mendham Lane, Spirketts Lane, Shotford Road, Needham Road and then via the A143 and resume the diversion route back towards Norwich.

The two services a day for students and commuters will operate via the diversion route from Broad Street as usual at 7.15am, while the return journey will operate from the City Centre at 4.20pm via the diversion route to terminate at Broad Street.

Two buses will be operating at each time.

Norfolk Live News
Harleston News

