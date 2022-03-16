News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
West Norfolk road closed following crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:38 PM March 16, 2022
Stanhoe Road has been closed following a crash

A road in west Norfolk has been closed following a crash.

The collision happened at about 5pm on the B1155 Stanhoe Road near Docking.

The road has been shut to traffic between Fakenham Road and Station Road.

Norfolk Police has tweeted asking drivers to avoid the area.

