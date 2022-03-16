West Norfolk road closed following crash

Stanhoe Road has been closed following a crash - Credit: Google

A road in west Norfolk has been closed following a crash.

The collision happened at about 5pm on the B1155 Stanhoe Road near Docking.

The road has been shut to traffic between Fakenham Road and Station Road.

Norfolk Police has tweeted asking drivers to avoid the area.

