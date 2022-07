One lane of the A14 is currently closed in Newmarket. - Credit: Google Maps

A stalled truck has caused one lane of the A14 in Suffolk to be closed.

The truck stalled on the A14 westbound in Newmarket at about 2.30pm, and lane one of the road is now closed from junction 37 with the A142 Fordham Road to J36 with the A11.

Drivers are currently being warned to expect delays of about 15 minutes.