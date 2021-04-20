'It's very very noisy' - broken manhole cover keeps couple awake at night

Published: 6:00 AM April 20, 2021

The noisy manhole cover on North Walsham Road in Sprowston which has been keeping residents awake at night. - Credit: Trevor and Jacqui Young

A couple are pleading for help after a noisy manhole cover has been keeping them awake with its loud rattling sound.

The broken manhole cover on North Walsham Road in Sprowston has annoying Trevor and Jacqui Young for over a year and they fear it could cause injury to a cyclist or motorcyclist.

The pair say the area has been "forgotten" by repair teams as broken covers can be found all the way along the road which stretches from Norwich to North Walsham.

North Walsham Road where the noisy manhole cover has been keeping residents awake. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Young said: "It's a piece of road they seem to have forgotten about, there are about five manhole covers just on our particular bit of road and all of them are falling to pieces.

"The one that's really bad is right outside our house and it's next to a water drain so the tarmac between the cover and the drain is now cracked, so every time a car goes across it it drops down below the surface.

"It does keep us up at night, if we've got anybody sleeping in the front bedroom then it's really very very noisy.

"I know that our neighbour next door can't sleep and he has complained to the council, I have and we got back a letter saying basically they can't do it because it's not bad enough."

"It's getting to a point now where it's getting really annoying, when we get traffic coming into the city it's going bang bang bang all the time."

In a response to Mr and Mrs Young seen by this newspaper, Norfolk County Council said: "We have assessed that the defect does not currently meet our intervention criteria, we will continue to monitor the problem."

When contacted by this newspaper a Norfolk County Council spokesperson said the noisy cover was the responsibility of Anglian Water and not the council.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: "Our team have just been out and attended to take a look at the cover.

"It’s not actually one of ours and is a surface water drain that is the responsibility of the local highways team.

"We’re due to make contact with them to let them know it is not ours."



