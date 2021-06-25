Busy Norwich street to be closed for nine weeks for widening

Published: 1:25 PM June 25, 2021

A busy Norwich street will be closed for nine weeks under a road-widening scheme which will allow buses to pass each other without slowing or stopping.

South Park Avenue will be closed for carriageway resurfacing from July 12 under £467,076 plans to widen the road and to install a new zebra crossing near the entrance of Eaton Park.

The nine weeks of works aim to deliver improvements for public transport and people in the area, which currently sees delays on the busy road.

South Park Avenue in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Transport for Norwich said: “Work starting on South Park Avenue in mid-July was recently approved for construction as part of our Transforming Cities Fund programme and aims to deliver improvements for public transport and pedestrians in the area.

“A road closure of South Park Avenue is needed for work to take place but access for residents and schools in the area, as well as Eaton Park, will be maintained."

For more on the project visit www.norfolk.gov.uk/southparkavenue