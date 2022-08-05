Overturned lorry causes heavy traffic on A140

The A140 near Newton Flotman, south Norfolk - Credit: Google

Heavy traffic is building on the A140 following a lorry overturning near Newton Flotman.

Police and fire crews were called to Ipswich Road at 2pm this afternoon, August 5, to reports of an overturned vehicle.

A lorry had overturned and was blocking the road.

Officers and firefighters remain at the scene as of 3.30pm.

There is heavy traffic on the road in both directions with queues from Tasburgh to Swainsthorpe.

There are reportedly delays of up to 15 minutes with an average speed of 5mph.