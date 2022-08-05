News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press

Overturned lorry causes heavy traffic on A140

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:18 PM August 5, 2022
Heavy traffic is building on the A140 following a lorry overturning near Newton Flotman.

Police and fire crews were called to Ipswich Road at 2pm this afternoon, August 5, to reports of an overturned vehicle.

A lorry had overturned and was blocking the road.

Officers and firefighters remain at the scene as of 3.30pm.

There is heavy traffic on the road in both directions with queues from Tasburgh to Swainsthorpe.

There are reportedly delays of up to 15 minutes with an average speed of 5mph.

