Slowest A Roads in Norfolk and Waveney revealed

The Norwich Ring Road is the slowest A road in the county, with an average speed of - Credit: Steve Adams

Three Norwich roads make up the top three in a list of the slowest A roads in Norfolk and Waveney.

Data from the Department of Transport has revealed that the A147 Norwich ring road is the slowest A road in Norfolk, with an average speed of 15.2mph in 2020.

Mile Cross Road is the second slowest, with an average speed of 15.7mph.

Ipswich Road follows in third place with an average speed of 18.5mph last year.

In the Waveney area, the A1117 Normanston Drive which runs through Lowestoft is the slowest A road, recording an average speed of 22.7mph in 2020.

Norfolk County Council leaders have said the slower speeds in busy urban roads help create a safer environment for all.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, said: “It’s quite right that motorised traffic in busy urban areas in general moves at a slower pace as this creates a safer environment for all, which is why many city streets already have a 20mph limit in place."

While the roads mentioned have shown the slowest average speeds, in 2020 they all showed an increase in average speeds compared with 2019.

The Norwich ring road had a 21.6pc increase, whereas Mile Cross Road showed a 16.3pc increase in average speed.

It is thought that the increase in average speeds is likely an outcome of the pandemic, which saw fewer motorists travelling on the region's roads but also more people choosing to travel by walking or cycling.

The introduction of the Beryl Bike scheme has provided an environmentally-friendly way for people to travel from A to B around the city in an - Credit: Archant

Mr Wilby added: "We did see much less traffic on the roads in 2020 due to the pandemic, and we’ve also seen a rise in clean and active forms of travel such as cycling and walking – boosted by a very strong uptake of the Beryl bike and e-scooter hire scheme.

"We’re also working on cutting the number of polluting vehicles on our city streets through our recently launched electric vehicle strategy which seeks to make electric vehicle charging easier and more accessible, and we’re waiting to hear if we’ve been successful in our bid to replace 15 diesel buses with 15 zero-emission, electric buses.”







