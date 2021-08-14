News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays following A11 crash near Thickthorn

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:32 AM August 14, 2021   
There is slow traffic on the A11 heading towards Norwich after a crash near Thickthorn

There is slow traffic on the A11 heading towards Norwich after a crash near Thickthorn

Drivers can expect long delays heading towards Norwich following a crash on the A11. 

There was slow traffic on the busy A-road after a collision on the northbound carriageway between the East Carleton turn off, at Station Lane, and the Thickthorn roundabout. 

Police are at scene and traffic was said to be tailing back beyond Ketteringham and towards Wymondham. 

Motorists were being advised to come off the A11 at Wymondham and travel to Norwich via Hethersett. 

More to follow. 

For the latest traffic information, visit the EDP's live traffic map.



Norfolk Live
Wymondham News
Norwich News

