Concern after sinkhole emerges in Thetford

A sinkhole has opened up in a road in Thetford prompting concern from those living in the area.

Highway officers were called to Icknield Way on Thursday, November 3, after the sinkhole emerged in the road.

One resident, Wendy Goldsmith, said: "There has been a dip in the road for a while but it has just got worse over time."

Another local, who did not want to be named, said she travels down the road regularly and believes it is "very dangerous".

She said: "I try to avoid it and go in the centre of the road but sometimes there are cars coming in the opposite direction so I have no choice but to hit it."

A Norfolk County Council spokesman confirmed highways officers are dealing with the incident.

He said: “We are aware of the issue and are putting a temporary repair in place to make the area safe while the cause is fully investigated.

"People can report similar issues via the Norfolk County Council website."