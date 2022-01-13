Long delays on A140 after crash

There are currently long delays on the A140 Ipswich Road following a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters on the A140 Ipswich Road are facing long delays after a crash blocked the road in both directions.

The crash happened between Brick Kiln Lane and Church Road in Newton Flotman.

Queues are currently stretching from Saxlingham Thorpe through Newton Flotman to Swainsthorpe.

More information as we have it.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.