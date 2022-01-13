News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Long delays on A140 after crash

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:36 PM January 13, 2022
There are currently long delays on the A140 Ipswich Road following a crash.

There are currently long delays on the A140 Ipswich Road following a crash. - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters on the A140 Ipswich Road are facing long delays after a crash blocked the road in both directions.

The crash happened between Brick Kiln Lane and Church Road in Newton Flotman.

Queues are currently stretching from Saxlingham Thorpe through Newton Flotman to Swainsthorpe.

More information as we have it.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A retired farm worker died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, an inquest heard. Photo:

Parents pay tribute to 'lovely' son who died unexpectedly

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon