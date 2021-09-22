Severe delays on the A140 in Newton Flotman
Drivers are experiencing severe delays on the A140 Ipswich Road.
The A140 Ipswich Road southbound through Newton Flotman, between Hickling Lane and Kingsway, is heavily congested with long delays to be expected.
The delays centre around traffic lights in the area due to ongoing construction work.
There is queuing traffic at Saxlington Nethergate turn off both ways and further congestion from Upper Tasburgh northbound to Swainsthorpe on the southbound side.
One driver who was caught up in the traffic has said they have been stuck for more than 30 minutes and the traffic is still yet to move.
More details to follow.
