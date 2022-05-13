News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Severe delays in Diss after vehicle breaks down in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 9:26 AM May 13, 2022
There are currently severe delays in Diss after a car broke down.

There are severe delays on the A1066 through Diss after a vehicle broke down this morning.

Police are currently on the scene at Victoria Road where the car broke down at about 9am today (May 13).

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Traffic is queued in both directions from the A1066 junction with Old High Road to the junction with Dark Lane.

As a result of the incident, there are also delays on the B1077, Denmark Hill and Sawmills Road.

