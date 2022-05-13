Severe delays in Diss after vehicle breaks down in town centre

There are currently severe delays in Diss after a car broke down. - Credit: Google Maps

There are severe delays on the A1066 through Diss after a vehicle broke down this morning.

Police are currently on the scene at Victoria Road where the car broke down at about 9am today (May 13).

Officers are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Victoria Road in Diss currently blocked due to a broken down vehicle. Police on scene - please avoid the area. thank you. #norfolkroads #drivetoarrive #Diss — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 13, 2022

Traffic is queued in both directions from the A1066 junction with Old High Road to the junction with Dark Lane.

As a result of the incident, there are also delays on the B1077, Denmark Hill and Sawmills Road.

