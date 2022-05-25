Severe delays on A47 after four-vehicle crash

Updated

There are currently severe delays on the A47 following a four-vehicle crash.

It happened at about 8.30am in Honingham, between Dereham and Norwich, on the Norwich bound carriageway at the A47 junction with Berrys Lane and The Street.

One person involved has reported neck and chest pains.

Buses have been delayed on Konect 8 and First A, B, C and D routes.

A recovery truck is currently on route to the scene.

Delays to Konect 8 & First A/B/C/D due to an rtc on the #A47 at Honningham — Norwich Bus Updates (@NorwichBuses) May 25, 2022

There are currently delays of more than 12 minutes in both directions.

Northbound traffic is tailing back to the roundabout with Norwich Road, while southbound traffic is queuing all the way back to North Tuddenham.

