Six of Norwich's traffic jam hotspots

Published: 6:28 AM August 10, 2021

As restrictions end and the commute returns, make your journey to work stress-free by checking our list of some of Norwich's busiest roads in rush hour.

B1150 North Walsham Road

Where the B1150 North Walsham Road now meets the NDR. - Credit: Google Maps

In the mornings this road sees long tailbacks on the run up to the Northern Distributor Road between Spixworth and Beeston approaching the city.

Later on in the early evening the road is not quite as busy, however significant tailbacks can occur in the opposite direction out of the city between 5pm and 6pm.

St Giles Street/Bethel Street

St Giles Street. - Credit: Google Maps

This area can get very congested during both morning and evening rush hours as traffic makes its way out of the Forum car park and down Bethel Street, with many also queuing around the Grapes Hill roundabout.

Congestion can be aggravated by traffic leaving the Chapelfield car park and traffic on its way out of the city in the opposite direction, clogging up the roundabout.

Cromer Road/Boundary Road

Cromer Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

This area is at its most congested by traffic entering the city rather than exiting it between 5pm and 6pm.

Congestion is not helped by the complex junction and traffic light system adjacent to the Boundary pub.

Dereham Road

Dereham Road - Credit: Google Maps

This road gets congested in the Costessey area as two lanes narrow to one forcing cars to merge, slowing down traffic in the process.

Riverside Road/Prince of Wales Road

Riverside Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Riverside Road seems to always be plagued by temporary traffic lights and road closures on the approach to the junction with Prince of Wales Road, with a number of permanent lights and a speed camera also making traffic sluggish.

The road can also continue to be busy as it snakes around the Morrisons supermarket and Carrow Road.

Palace Street/Wensum Street

Palace Street. - Credit: Google Maps

Extremely busy between 7am and 9am, the junction between these two roads can often come to a standstill due to cars stuck at two sets of traffic lights in the Tombland area.

It is not unusual for cars to queue all the way down Palace Street to the roundabout which meets with the A147 and Charlton Road.

For the latest travel information and updates, visit the EDP's live traffic map.












