Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after a car overturned in north Norfolk in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Saxthorpe.

It happened at about 12.30am on Friday, July 15, when the red Skoda Fabia, which was travelling on the B1354 Briston Road, left the road and overturned.

The front seat passenger, a teenage girl, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious leg injuries where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the Skoda Fabia or a dark coloured vehicle, potentially with a grey or silver bumper, which was reported to have been in the Melton Constable and Briston areas at the time and driving with little or no lights.

Police would also like to speak to a motorcyclist who came across the scene of the incident shortly after it happened.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PC Daniel Curtis at Swaffham Road and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 12 of July 15, 2022.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.