Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 12:54 PM July 4, 2021   
The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane

The A1151 Norwich to Wroxham road close to junction with Back Lane, where serious crash occurred. - Credit: Google

A person was trapped after a serious crash on a main road popular with families heading to the Norfolk Broads. 

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident on the A1151 Wroxham Road at midday on Sunday. 

Fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow were called to the scene following reports of a crash, where they rescued a person. 

Police have partially closed the main road, which is the main road between Norwich and Wroxham, after the crash at the junction with Back Lane, near Rackheath.

Diversions have been put in place with drivers reporting tailbacks and slow moving traffic. 

Check our live traffic map for updates.
 

