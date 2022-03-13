Drivers urged to avoid A17 after serious crash

A serious crash on the A17 has closed the road. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A serious crash involving a horsebox and a Mercedes has closed a major route between the Midlands and East Anglia.

Police are currently dealing with the incident on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge which happened at about 7am on Sunday, March 13.

We are at the scene of a serious collision on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge. The incident, which took place at around 7am, involves a horsebox and a Mercedes. The road will soon be closed and motorists should avoid the area. Incident reference number 94. Thank you. — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) March 13, 2022

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area following the crash.

The incident could impact Norwich City fans making their way to Leeds for this afternoon's Premier League match.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

