Drivers urged to avoid A17 after serious crash
Published: 8:53 AM March 13, 2022
- Credit: Bill Smith - Archant
A serious crash involving a horsebox and a Mercedes has closed a major route between the Midlands and East Anglia.
Police are currently dealing with the incident on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge which happened at about 7am on Sunday, March 13.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area following the crash.
The incident could impact Norwich City fans making their way to Leeds for this afternoon's Premier League match.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.