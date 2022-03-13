News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drivers urged to avoid A17 after serious crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:53 AM March 13, 2022
Norfolk police road closure. Photo: Bill Smith

A serious crash on the A17 has closed the road. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A serious crash involving a horsebox and a Mercedes has closed a major route between the Midlands and East Anglia.

Police are currently dealing with the incident on the A17 at Swineshead Bridge which happened at about 7am on Sunday, March 13.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area following the crash.

The incident could impact Norwich City fans making their way to Leeds for this afternoon's Premier League match.

