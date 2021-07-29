News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man seriously injured after crash on A149

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:55 PM July 29, 2021    Updated: 2:19 PM July 29, 2021
Police are asking drivers to avoid the B1108 following a car crash. Photo: James Bass.

A man suffered serious injuries in a road crash which closed the A149 near Potter Heigham.

Police were called at 11am on Thursday July 29 to the A149 at Repps with bastwick, to reports of crash between a silver Astra and another unknown vehicle.

Fire Service and Ambulance were also at the scene and the road was closed in both directions between the A149 and the B1152, but was reopened at 1:35pm.

One man is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

In a tweet at around 11.55am, on Thursday July 29, Police wrote: “The A149 at Repps With Bastwick is currently closed due to a serious collision. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and find an alternative route #NorfolkRoads.” 

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A149 both ways from Potter Heigham turn off to A1062 Station Road.” 

The road has now been reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

