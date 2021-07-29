Man seriously injured after crash on A149

Updated

Published: 1:55 PM July 29, 2021 Updated: 2:19 PM July 29, 2021

A serious crash has closed part of a busy main road near Potter Heigham. - Credit: Archant

A man suffered serious injuries in a road crash which closed the A149 near Potter Heigham.

Police were called at 11am on Thursday July 29 to the A149 at Repps with bastwick, to reports of crash between a silver Astra and another unknown vehicle.

Fire Service and Ambulance were also at the scene and the road was closed in both directions between the A149 and the B1152, but was reopened at 1:35pm.

One man is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

In a tweet at around 11.55am, on Thursday July 29, Police wrote: “The A149 at Repps With Bastwick is currently closed due to a serious collision. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and find an alternative route #NorfolkRoads.”

The A149 at Repps With Bastwick is currently closed due to a serious collision. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and find an alternative route #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) July 29, 2021

On the AA’s live traffic map, it reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to accident on A149 both ways from Potter Heigham turn off to A1062 Station Road.”

The road has now been reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

