News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Part of north Norfolk coastal path closed for five weeks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:33 PM June 18, 2022
The signpost for the Norfolk Coast Path and the Peddars Way at the beach at Holme-next-the-Sea. Pict

Part of the Norfolk Coast Path at Brancaster will be closed for five weeks while repair work takes place - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A section of broadwalk along the north Norfolk coast has closed for five weeks while repair work takes place.

The Norfolk Coast Path at Brancaster closed immediately on Tuesday, June 14, due to health and safety reasons as a result of broadwalk deterioration.

The work, which is estimated to cost about £10,000, will involve replacing failed boards and rotten sections.

The whole length of the broadwalk will receive a walk-through and the wire mesh stapled or replaced accordingly.

While work is being carried out, there is a diversion route in place along footpaths, pavements and quiet country lanes. Barriers and signage will be placed across the boardwalk at each entry point.

Barriers will not impede access to the common.

It is hoped that work will be completed by Friday, July 22.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police begin to search lake for missing man
  2. 2 Police catch hundreds of motorists speeding over 70mph
  3. 3 Gas explosion at Norwich Market leaves two in hospital
  1. 4 North Norfolk pub with rooms to reopen under new owners after huge refurb
  2. 5 Where will be the hottest place in Norfolk today?
  3. 6 A11 reopens after carriageway defect caused partial closure
  4. 7 Four people arrested after two men stabbed in Norwich
  5. 8 Deer take a dip to cool down as temperatures soar in Norfolk
  6. 9 Pick up gorgeous peonies at this Norfolk farm 
  7. 10 Major blaze sees landowner ordered to stop burning waste

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors

Norfolk Live News
Brancaster News

Don't Miss

Thickthorn interchange roundabout

Updated

Delays of over an hour after part of A47 was closed due to police incident

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dr Emmaline Green and her partner Hadrian Holland outside their home on Kinsgfleet estate

Housing developer's boss steps in due to family's anger over new home

Sarah Hussain

person
Elton John's plane arrived at Norwich Airport on Wednesday afternoon

Norwich Live News

Elton John's plane spotted landing at Norwich Airport

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Holme dogs

Rules on leads and a dog-free area proposed for Norfolk beach

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon