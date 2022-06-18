Part of north Norfolk coastal path closed for five weeks

Part of the Norfolk Coast Path at Brancaster will be closed for five weeks while repair work takes place - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

A section of broadwalk along the north Norfolk coast has closed for five weeks while repair work takes place.

The Norfolk Coast Path at Brancaster closed immediately on Tuesday, June 14, due to health and safety reasons as a result of broadwalk deterioration.

The work, which is estimated to cost about £10,000, will involve replacing failed boards and rotten sections.

The whole length of the broadwalk will receive a walk-through and the wire mesh stapled or replaced accordingly.

While work is being carried out, there is a diversion route in place along footpaths, pavements and quiet country lanes. Barriers and signage will be placed across the boardwalk at each entry point.

Barriers will not impede access to the common.

It is hoped that work will be completed by Friday, July 22.

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors