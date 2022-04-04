News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Part of busy road in Thetford to close for resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:45 PM April 4, 2022
A section of the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford, Norfolk, will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing works.

A section of the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford, Norfolk, will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

A town’s busy main road is set to close for essential resurfacing work. 

Part of the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford, from just north of the Mallow Road roundabout to where the road meets the A1066, will be closed until Friday, April 15. 

The work will see the worn-out road surface removed and replaced with a brand-new asphalt surface. 

A section of the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford, Norfolk, will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing works.

A section of the A1075 Norwich Road in Thetford, Norfolk, will be closed for two weeks for resurfacing works. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

The contractor will provide access for residents to and from their properties during the work, however there may be delays during this time.  

A fully signed diversion route will be in place for through traffic.   

Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while this road surface improvement work is carried out. 

