Traffic restrictions in place as Will and Kate head to Sandringham

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:31 AM September 15, 2022
Updated: 9:48 AM September 15, 2022
Road closures remain in place at Sandringham, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to join mourners at the royal estate today - Credit: PA

Traffic restrictions remain in place at Sandringham ahead of a visit from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royals are expected to view the thousands of tributes left for the late Queen outside her Norfolk residence today (September 15).

An increasing number of well-wishers are expected to visit Sandringham following the news of their visit.

sandringham flowers

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to view tributes for the late Queen which have been placed outside the gates at Sandringham on Thursday - Credit: Chris Bishop

A one-way traffic system remains in place around the estate and police officers will be at road blocks to guide members of the public to car parks.

All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice.

Mourners have been visiting the site, close to the Prince and Princess's country retreat at Anmer Hall, around the clock since Buckingham Palace announced the Queen's death last Thursday.

Road closures remain in place at Sandringham, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to join mourners at the royal estate today - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

It is currently unknown what time they will visit Sandringham and no further details of the visit have so far been released. 

