Roads reopen at Sandringham following closures after Queen's death

The scene outside the Norwich Gates at Sandringham, where flowers and tributes have been left to the late Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Chris Bishop

Roads around the Sandringham Estate have reopened after they closed to allow mourners to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The estate's roads had initially been closed for safety reasons during the national mourning period due to hundreds of thousands gathering outside to lay flowers.

The Royal Parkland and children’s play area have also reopened, however other facilities remain closed until Tuesday, September 27.

Thousands of tributes fill the gateway at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

During the mourning period, a one-way system was put in place between the estate and the main A149 road between King's Lynn and Dersingham.

Other roads were closed around Sandringham and nearby West Newton.

The large response even prompted the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit the estate to see the rivers of tributes left by well-wishers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales view flowers and tributes left at the Norwich gates at Sandringham in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II - Credit: Chris Bishop

A Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said: "We’d like to thank the public, residents, and local businesses for their patience during this time while we helped to facilitate large numbers of people travelling to the estate to pay their respects."

A Paddington Bear peeps out from the tributes left for the late Queen at Sandringham - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police advised those still wishing to lay floral tributes to visit www.sandringhamestate.co.uk.