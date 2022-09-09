Traffic measures in place at Sandringham as hundreds pay respect to Queen

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

Traffic control measures are in place at Sandringham as hundreds of people are expected to travel to the royal residence to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Mourners have been gathering at the Norfolk estate since news broke that the Queen died peacefully at her home in Balmoral yesterday (September 8).

There is heavy traffic in and around Sandringham and delays are likely for those travelling there.

Families comforted each other outside the Sandringham Estate following the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

A one-way traffic system has been put in place around the estate to make sure people can access and leave the area easily.

Police officers at roadblocks will be able to guide members of the public to car parks, where from there they can walk towards the Norwich Gates where floral tributes are being laid.

Families visited the Queen's Sandringham estate following the news of her death - Credit: Ian Burt

The Living Heritage Game and Country Fair planned for this weekend will not be taking place.

All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice and visitors with admissions tickets or tickets to the Living Heritage event will be contacted in due course.