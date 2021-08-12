Bus firms warn of delays due to road closures
Two road closures will cause buses to be diverted in Norfolk on Friday August 13.
Sanders Coaches has alerted customers to the closures near North Walsham and North Creake.
The bus company's 27 service will be unable to serve North Creake with Waterden Lane closed for street works in the neighbouring village of South Creake.
The road has been closed due to the carriageway breaking up under ground water.
Norfolk County Council has issued a temporary traffic order which lasts until Tuesday, August 31.
Sanders' X6 North Walsham service will also be diverted on Friday due to a road closure on Yarmouth Road.
The bus will travel via the North Walsham bypass in both directions and will not be able to serve the Bengate turn-off and Two Mills Touring Park on Yarmouth Road as a result of the closure.
Sanders has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the disruption.