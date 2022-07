Sanders Coaches are currently unable to serve Upper Sheringham due to parked cars

Parked cars lining the streets of a north Norfolk village have prevented buses from serving it.

Sanders Coaches are unable to serve Upper Sheringham this afternoon as the parked cars have made the road too shallow for buses to pass through.

It has led the bus company to tell passengers using its number nine service they will need to use stops on Holway Road or Station Road in Sheringham.