Norfolk morning traffic: A146 delays, but A47 back open

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:40 AM May 25, 2021   
Traffic is diverted through Loddon. . Picture: Nick Butcher

Traffic on the A146. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Norfolk's roads had a fairly clear start to the morning on Tuesday, with most of the main carriageways clear as of 7.30am.

The A47 was closed last night between Postwick and Thickthorn for roadworks which saw a 16.5-mile diversion put in place, but the road reopened at 6am.

That section of road is running clear, but further east there is some traffic build-up between Blofield and Burlingham Green, and also further east still on the Acle Straight.

And there are some delays also on the A146 Loddon Road at Framingham Pigot, where Anglian Water engineers had been fixing a burst main.

The usual busy areas are starting to see more traffic as people head into Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn for work or shopping.

Make sure to check back on the EDP website throughout the day as we keep you informed of any big incidents on the roads.

• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

• Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest news about traffic in the county.

