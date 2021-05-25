Norfolk morning traffic: A146 delays, but A47 back open

Published: 7:40 AM May 25, 2021

Norfolk's roads had a fairly clear start to the morning on Tuesday, with most of the main carriageways clear as of 7.30am.

The A47 was closed last night between Postwick and Thickthorn for roadworks which saw a 16.5-mile diversion put in place, but the road reopened at 6am.

That section of road is running clear, but further east there is some traffic build-up between Blofield and Burlingham Green, and also further east still on the Acle Straight.

And there are some delays also on the A146 Loddon Road at Framingham Pigot, where Anglian Water engineers had been fixing a burst main.

The usual busy areas are starting to see more traffic as people head into Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn for work or shopping.

