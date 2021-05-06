More rush hour tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks
- Credit: Submitted
Commuters are facing more lengthy delays on the A47 this evening as one lane is closed for roadworks.
Roadworks began on the Norwich Southern Bypass between Postwick and Trowse on Tuesday, May 4.
A combination of rush hour traffic and the works, which are due to be in place until August 7, 2021, are causing 'severe' delays from Postwick back to the Harford Bridge junction.
According to the AA Traffic Map, parts of the A47 are at a standstill with delays of 15 minutes or more expected.
Drivers are being advised to give themselves extra time to complete their journeys, or avoid the area if possible.
Queues were also reported this morning in the same area.
Elsewhere in Norwich, traffic is looking heavy on the A11 on Newmarket Road.
There is also some queueing on the A47 on Acle New Road at the Runham roundabout, which is affecting traffic on Breydon Bridge.
• For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.