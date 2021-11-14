Roadworks across Norfolk drivers should know about this week

Roadworks across the county may cause drivers delays this week. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's roads will be affected once again by roadworks this week, with some of the larger works in Rougham and King's Lynn.

Here are some of the bigger roadworks starting and continuing in Norfolk this week.

The Loddon Bypass work will continue, closing George Lane until December 12. There is a diversion route in place via Hales.

Emergency repairs are also continuing on Fox and Hounds Lane near Themelthorpe until December 14. Norfolk County Council has deemed the road too dangerous to stay open.

The resurfacing in Hellesdon continues, affecting both Cromer and Holt Road. The works have caused significant delays to drivers.

Diversion routes are in place via North Walsham Road and Wroxham Road until the road works finish on December 3.

Footway reconstruction on Riverside Road in Norwich will last until November 29. There are separate diversion routes for cars and HGVs. This is likely to cause delays.

Marriott's Way between New Costessey and Drayton is closed for resurfacing. There is a diversion route in place via Costessey Lane.

One lane of Fakenham Road and Taverham Road has been suspended as a result of the works, with two-way traffic lights and a temporary 20mph speed limit put in place.

The long-standing Grapes Hill works in Norwich are close to being completed. Due to end on November 30, the resulting diversion routes will remain this week.

The roundabout will see a full closure next weekend, between 6.30pm Saturday, November 20 and 6.30am on Monday, November 22.

With gas works continuing on Saracen Road until November 26, the traffic control measures in place will remain.

Essential pavement reconstruction in Hillcrest Road, Thorpe St Andrew, is also continuing, with a planned final date of December 17.

Roadworks will close Beech Road in Sheringham for three days between November 16 and November 19.

The Street in Knapton will close starting November 15 until June 22, 2022, as part of a £3 million scheme to implement a new sewer system by Anglian Water.

Works on the A11 will continue, closing the southbound lane from Thickthorn Roundabout to Tuttles Lane overnight between 8pm and 6am.

Next weekend, the section of the road will be shut from 8pm on Friday, November 19 until 6am on Monday, November 22.

