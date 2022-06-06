Roadworks to look out for in Norfolk this week

There are many roadworks starting and continuing across Norfolk this week - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Commuters could face delays this week with many roadworks starting and continuing across Norfolk.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for.

In Norwich, while Sweet Briar Road may have reopened, there are still many new works starting as part of the £32m Transforming Cities project.

From Monday, June 6 until Friday, August 26, Grove Road and Grove Avenue will be closed from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens Road side.

Ipswich Road will also be shut to all traffic northbound between Ipswich Grove and the junction of Ipswich Road and Grove Road.

On the way into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works has seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions while works are carried out, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph in order to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.

Meanwhile, part of Turner Road at the junction with Waterworks Road in the city is closed at selected times until 2024 due to ongoing work.

There are also temporary traffic lights in St Williams Way in Thorpe St Andrew until June 10 which could cause some delays.

In west Norfolk, the A47 between King's Lynn and Swaffham will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am until June 11 for carriage resurfacing.

Elsewhere, the northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering work until September 13.

A section of Burgh Road in the town - close to A143 Beccles Road - will also be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road until August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

In north Norfolk, The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system.

The road is expected to remain closed until September 26.



