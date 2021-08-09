News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Roadworks you need to know about in Norwich

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:18 AM August 9, 2021   
Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Sta

Works in Norwich this week will affect some of its major roads

While other roadworks in the city are ongoing, there are a handful of new ones starting up this week. A map featuring the roadworks in the region is available on the traffic section of our website.

Lower Clarence Road

The roads will be closed from Monday, August 9, to enable a sewer connection. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day and is planned to last until Friday, August 13. Delays are likely, affecting traffic on Thorpe Road, though there will be a diversion in place.

Fishergate

Norfolk County Council will be closing this road from Monday, August 9, for traffic control to enable roadworks. Delays are likely and works are supposed to last until Wednesday, August 11. These works may affect traffic on Whitefriars.

The A11 south road closed signs and barriers at the Attleborough Road and Blackthorn Road junction i

Diversions will be in place for most of the roadworks in Norwich

St Clements Hill

From Monday, August 9, the road will be closed for sewer connection works. Norfolk County Council is planning for the work to last until Friday, August 27. These works will affect traffic on Mile Cross Lane.

Plumstead Road East

The road will be closed both ways from Monday, August 9, to allow for carriageway resurfacing. It will be closed 24 hours a day and is planned to last until Saturday, August 28. A diversion will be in place.

Breckland Road

UK Power Networks will be closing the road to replace an electric link box. Delays are likely to affect traffic on Dereham Road and the work is planned to last until Wednesday, August 11. There will be a diversion in place.






