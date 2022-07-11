Roadworks to know about in Norfolk this week

There are a number of roadworks taking place in Norfolk this week - Credit: PA

A number of roads across Norfolk are undergoing work this week which may impact your journey.

Here are some of the main ones to look out for when travelling around the county.

In Hevingham, Halls Corner is closed while Anglian Water works is carried out. The road is due to reopen on July 14.

Drainage improvements are continuing to take place in Green Lane West, Rackheath, until July 22.

Dereham Road is closed in Reepham while emergency repairs takes place following a burst main.

In Gorleston, Anglian Water engineering work will take place on the northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road until September 13.

Also in the town, a section of Burgh Road nearby Beccles Road will also be closed from the White Horse roundabout and Humberstone Road until August 17, as part of £4m flood relief works.

Near Marsham, part of Buxton Road is closed until July 25 due to gas works. Temporary traffic lights are in place while work continues.

Drivers should also be aware that overnight works are ongoing on the A47 near King's Lynn until August 20.

Barrier safety repairs are taking place from Shoreboat Roundabout to Constitution Hill which has meant a carriageway closure.

Part of the B1145 in Gayton is currently closed until September 1 while construction work takes place.

A47 overnight closures lasting from 8pm to 6am, will continue until October 1 near Swaffham.

In north Norfolk, The Street in Knapton remains closed due to work undertaken by Anglian Water for the installation of a new sewer system.

The road is expected to remain closed until October 14.

Moving into Norwich, Grove Road and Grove Avenue remains closed until the end of August.

The road is shut from the Ipswich Road and St Stephens side as part of the £32m transforming cities project from the Department of Transport.

The scheme is aimed at upgrading facilities and access for pedestrians and cyclists.

If travelling into the city, roadworks between Spooner Row and Tuttles interchange on the A11 have been causing significant disruption to travel since they started earlier this month with long delays experienced by drivers.

Resurfacing works have seen the carriageway reduced to one lane in both directions, with the speed limit reduced to 40mph to ensure the safety of workers and drivers.