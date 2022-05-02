Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Here are some of the roadworks that could affect travel in Norfolk this week - Credit: PA

Drivers could experience delays on several major roads in the county as roadworks are carried out.

Here are some of the works to be aware of in order to help beat the queues this week.

East Norfolk

Cromer Road in Buxton remains closed for gas works. The road is set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion route in place.

Norwich Road in Horning is shutting on May 6 and 17 for surface improvements. There will be a diversion in place via Catfield.

The A1064 Main Road in Filby will be closed until Friday, May 6, for surface dressing and road marking carried out by Norfolk County Council engineers.

Overnight closures on the A47 between Norwich and Acle are planned on May 6 - 7 and will be ongoing through May, June and July.

This is for drainage works to be carried out by Highways England.

Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth is closed overnight until May 10 as part of the ongoing engineering works for the new bridge crossing.

The northbound dual carriageway in Beccles Road, Gorleston, will be closed for Anglian Water engineering works until September 13.

Mid and West Norfolk

Horsley's Fields in King's Lynn remains closed until May 24 during construction work in the area.

The A47 eastbound and westbound will see overnight lane closures this week between King's Lynn and Walton Highway.

There are also overnight lane closures in place on May 3 on the A47 between King's Lynn and Honingham.

Saham Road in Watton is closing until August for gas main replacement. There is a diversion route in place via Saham Toney.

South Norfolk and Waveney

The Street in Corton remains closed for works by Anglian Water. The road is due to reopen in May and there is a diversion in place.

Links Road in Lowestoft will be closed until May 6 for Anglian Water engineering works.

The A47 between Cringleford and Attleborough has overnight lane closures in place between 8pm and 6am for carriageway reconstruction and repairs.

A burst water main has closed Rushall Road near Harleston which is expected to be completed by Tuesday, May 3.

Norwich

Sweetbriar Road, which forms part of the city’s outer ring road, remains closed since it was first blocked off in February after a burst water main flooded and damaged an embankment.

It is currently set to reopen at the end of May. There is a diversion in place via Dereham Road and Aylsham Road.

The transforming cities scheme is also ongoing near the train station on Riverside Road, Thorpe Road and Lower Clarence Road, and on St Stephens. The works are set to continue until late July.

Works on Surrey Street continue, due to finish in June. Buses are being diverted via All Saints Green.

More details about Norwich roadworks this week can be found here.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.