Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
Alongside the many other roadworks happening around the county, more have started this week. A map featuring all roadworks in the region is available on the traffic section of our website.
NDR - Taverham to Postwick
A temporary speed limit of 30mph is in place along the NDR due to a spray being put down to improve the asphalt. Because of this, there are diversions along the road. Traffic is moving slowly approaching Rackheath. Work is planned to finish on August 22.
A47 near King's Lynn
Highways England will be closing the Hardwick Interchange carriageway from today (Monday, August 2) to undertake repairs on the carriageway. There will be multiple diversions in place and the work will go on until August, 21.
You may also want to watch:
A148 Grimston Road in South Wootton
Temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction near A1078 Low Road. Castle Rising Road is also closed for the duration of the works to upgrade the traffic signals. Works will last until September 2.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'
- 2 Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000
- 3 Man, 41, charged with Pat Holland's murder as human remains found
- 4 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in village
- 5 When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?
- 6 Villagers in shock after woman dies in suspected murder
- 7 Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town
- 8 Man and woman found dead in home
- 9 The Empire Strikes Back - our review of the new indoor food market
- 10 Norwich pub to temporarily close this summer because of 'pingdemic'
A1066 in South Lopham
Temporary traffic signals are still in place due to the work to improve traffic control near High Common Road. This work should be ending this week, on Friday, August 6.
Harvey Lane in Thorpe Hamlet
The road is closed for resurfacing from today until August, 8. This work will affect traffic on Yarmouth Road up to Telegraph Lane East, with traffic expected to be slow. There are also parking restrictions in place whilst the work continues.
A11 near Attleborough
Works will start by Highways England for communications work on August, 5, with the left lane closed northbound. Delays are expected to be minor and will be finished by August 6.
B1172 near Wymondham
London Road is closed and diversions are in place. This is phase three of Norfolk County Council building a new roundabout. Works will last until August 17, and are expected to create slow traffic into Wymondham.