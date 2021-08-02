Roadworks you need to know about in Norfolk

Published: 11:20 AM August 2, 2021

Alongside the many other roadworks happening around the county, more have started this week. A map featuring all roadworks in the region is available on the traffic section of our website.

NDR - Taverham to Postwick

A temporary speed limit of 30mph is in place along the NDR due to a spray being put down to improve the asphalt. Because of this, there are diversions along the road. Traffic is moving slowly approaching Rackheath. Work is planned to finish on August 22.

A47 near King's Lynn

Highways England will be closing the Hardwick Interchange carriageway from today (Monday, August 2) to undertake repairs on the carriageway. There will be multiple diversions in place and the work will go on until August, 21.

Multiple A roads are involved in new roadworks - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

A148 Grimston Road in South Wootton

Temporary traffic signals are in place due to construction near A1078 Low Road. Castle Rising Road is also closed for the duration of the works to upgrade the traffic signals. Works will last until September 2.

A1066 in South Lopham

Temporary traffic signals are still in place due to the work to improve traffic control near High Common Road. This work should be ending this week, on Friday, August 6.

Harvey Lane in Thorpe Hamlet

The road is closed for resurfacing from today until August, 8. This work will affect traffic on Yarmouth Road up to Telegraph Lane East, with traffic expected to be slow. There are also parking restrictions in place whilst the work continues.

Roadworks start in Norfolk - Credit: Chris Bishop

A11 near Attleborough

Works will start by Highways England for communications work on August, 5, with the left lane closed northbound. Delays are expected to be minor and will be finished by August 6.

B1172 near Wymondham

London Road is closed and diversions are in place. This is phase three of Norfolk County Council building a new roundabout. Works will last until August 17, and are expected to create slow traffic into Wymondham.