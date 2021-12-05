Roadworks planned in Norfolk for this week

Here are some of the roadworks planned in Norfolk this week - Credit: Chris Bishop

Roadworks are planned across the county this week which may affect your journey time.

Here are some of the planned works to look out for.

Great Yarmouth

Work is under way in Suffolk Road during the construction of a new roundabout for the town's third river crossing.

Norfolk County Council advised that access to the road from William Adams Way will be closed until November 29, 2022.

A diversion is in place south along William Adams Way, left on to Southtown Road, left on to Boundary Road and then Suffolk Road.

Delays are likely in Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.

Emergency repairs to water pipes on Princes Road means that the road will be closed until Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Norwich

Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew will be closed while pavement resurfacing work continues. Diversions are in place until December 17, when the work is estimated to be completed.

King Street is closed between Music House Lane and Rouen Road as work continues to make cycle lane and footpath improvements.

St James Close will be closed to through traffic during essential pavement resurfacing. This is estimated to be completed by Friday, December 10.

Carriageway resurfacing is continuing into Monday and a one-way system is in place.

King's Lynn

Horsley's Fields is closed as a safety measure during construction works. This is expected to be closed until May 2022. A diversion is in place.

Granary Court will have temporary traffic signals in place while roadworks are carried out. This could cause delays in the area. It is expected to be completed by December 17.

Wymondham

The Norwich Common Road will have temporary traffic measures in place while resurfacing is carried out. The work begins on Tuesday, December 7 and should take four days to complete.

A11

Overnight closures remain in place on the A11, for carriageway reconstruction work and repairs.

It is currently closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 8pm until 6am from Thickthorn to Tuttles Lane in both directions.

It is part of more than a year and a half of roadworks on the A11 from Attleborough to Hethersett and Wymondham.