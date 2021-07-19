Published: 3:53 PM July 19, 2021

Middleton's Lane in Hellesdon is due to close for six weeks of roadworks - Credit: Archant

Essential roadworks will begin on July 26 in Middleton's Lane, off Cromer Road, Hellesdon, to put in a zebra crossing.

The work is expected to last six weeks during the summer holidays. This is to replace an existing pedestrian crossing and improve safety at a busy school crossing point.

The road will be closed during the six weeks and although access will be maintained to properties there may be some short delays at times.

People living in the vicinity are asked to liaise with Norfolk County Council if problems arise.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The county council thanks people for their patience while these improvement works are carried out.

"The work which will cost around £100,000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors."



