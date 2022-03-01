Stretch of A140 in north Norfolk to see roadworks twice in a fortnight

The A140 through Hevingham will see two sets of roadworks in a fortnight. - Credit: Google

Drivers using a stretch of the A140 through Hevingham are likely to face delays twice in the next fortnight due to roadworks.

Starting on Wednesday, March 2, the first set of roadworks will be ongoing on the road between where it connects with Buxton Road and Church Lane.

The works will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and traffic control in the form of stop and go boards will in place.

Lasting two days, the roadworks will finish on Friday, March 4.

Two weeks later, more works will begin on Tuesday, March 15.

UK Power Networks will carry out work at the junction between the A140 and The Street in Hevingham.

Until March 18, temporary traffic lights with be in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.