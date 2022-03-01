News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Stretch of A140 in north Norfolk to see roadworks twice in a fortnight

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:51 PM March 1, 2022
The A140 through Hevingham will see two sets of roadworks in a fortnight.

The A140 through Hevingham will see two sets of roadworks in a fortnight. - Credit: Google

Drivers using a stretch of the A140 through Hevingham are likely to face delays twice in the next fortnight due to roadworks.

Starting on Wednesday, March 2, the first set of roadworks will be ongoing on the road between where it connects with Buxton Road and Church Lane.

The works will be carried out by Norfolk County Council and traffic control in the form of stop and go boards will in place.

Lasting two days, the roadworks will finish on Friday, March 4.

Two weeks later, more works will begin on Tuesday, March 15.

UK Power Networks will carry out work at the junction between the A140 and The Street in Hevingham.

Until March 18, temporary traffic lights with be in place.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Aylsham News

Don't Miss

Firefighters at a straw fire in a farm barn at Winfarthing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'Some idiot set fire to it' - farmer fears blaze was started deliberately

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police has warned people not to approach those on its wanted list and instead call them on 101.

Have you spotted any of Norfolk's most wanted people?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Food at The Three Horseshoes, Briston

Food and Drink

5 of the best north Norfolk pubs to visit for food

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Fe

Norfolk man's mercy mission to rescue wife from Ukraine

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon