Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:15 AM April 4, 2022
Roadworks on St Stephens Street in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Be aware of roadworks starting and ending in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Danielle Booden

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of in Norfolk this week.

The A146 near Loddon remains closed until April 11 for the construction of a new roundabout and installation of road signs.

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A140 in Long Stratton for investigation work for a new bypass.

Road closures may also affect Church Lane, Hall Lane, and Parkers Lane in the town.

This work is expected to end on April 11.

On the A11 overnight closures from 8pm to 6am will be in place until April 12 on the stretch of road between Thickthorn Roundabout and Attleborough. 

Pearson's Road in Holt remains closed for surface water drainage until April 11 and a diversion is in place.

Work on Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath to upgrade the existing drainage system will continue until April 19.

The road is closed between 7.30am and 5pm from Monday to Friday.

In Norwich, from April 4, work will begin on a new roundabout which will be built between St Faiths Road and Fifers Lane.

It is thought work will take one month to complete.

Sweet Briar Road remains closed for repair work after part of the embankment collapsed.

Work which has seen Riverside Road closed will also continue until July 11.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

