Ongoing roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week

If you’re looking to plan your journeys for the week ahead, here are ongoing roadworks in Norfolk to be aware of. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

If you’re looking to plan your journeys for the week ahead, here are ongoing roadworks in Norfolk to be aware of.

Norwich

In in the city, many of its ongoing roadworks are set to be completed in December.

Improvement works to Grapes Hill roundabout should be completed around November 30 and December 1.

It includes the construction of a new pedestrian and cyclists crossing and widening of existing shared use footway on Convent Road.

The works have seen temporary traffic lights erected, Cleveland Road made one-way only eastbound, with Convent Road closed westbound among other temporary alterations.

King Street will also continue to be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road with a signed diversion in place as work continues to make cycling and walking improvements in the area.

Work is expected to last until December 24.

Carriageway resurfacing works on Holt Road, Cromer Road and Aylsham Road which have seen long queues are also set to be completed by Friday, December 3.

A one-way system is in place between the Broadland Northway part of the NDR and Boundary Road between 7am and 5pm every day including weekends.

St James Close will also continue to be closed to through traffic as work continues to carry out essential pavement resurfacing - in place until December 10.

Elsewhere, Hillcrest Road in Thorpe St Andrew will be closed between the junction with Thunder Lane and the Weston Wood Close junction as pavement resurfacing continues until December 17.

A11

Overnight closures remain in place on the A11, for carriageway reconstruction work and repairs.

It is currently closed on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 8pm until 6am from Thickthorn to Tuttles Lane in both directions.

It is part of more than a year and a half of roadworks on the A11 from Attleborough to Hethersett and Wymondham.

Great Yarmouth

In Great Yarmouth the entrance to Suffolk Road from Williams Adams Way remains closed for the construction of a new roundabout, associated services diversion and suspension of the one-way road.

The road closure will remain in place until around November 29, 2022.

Delays are also likely on Bridge Road, Southtown Road, Haven Bridge and Hall Quay as work continues to improve footpaths with work expected to last until April 1, 2022.







