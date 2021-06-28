Key roadworks for motorists to be aware of in Norfolk

Published: 1:50 PM June 28, 2021

There are plenty of roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

There are multiple roadworks currently taking place in Norfolk with the A47 works between Thickthorn and Trowse proving particularly disruptive for motorists.

With more people now on the roads following the coronavirus lockdowns, delays have become more likely.

These are some of the key works which you need to be aware of within the county if you are travelling on the roads:

Suffolk Road, Great Yarmouth

Access from William Adams Way onto Suffolk Road is temporarily closed until November 29, 2022.

The closure is in force 24 hours a day.

A diversion is in place south along William Adams Way, left onto Southtown Road, left onto Boundary Road and

then access onto Suffolk Road.

Motorists are having to be patient on the roads post-lockdown - Credit: Matthew Usher

Attleborough Road, Great Ellingham

Work has begun to construct a new roundabout at the B1077 Attleborough Road, Hingham Road crossroads in Great Ellingham.

The roundabout is being built as a planning condition related to two developments nearby and is designed to make the junction easier to navigate.

The work, which will be carried out in stages to help minimise disruption, is expected to take 14 weeks to complete.

Hingham Road has been closed from the junction with Attleborough Road northwards to Bow Street for seven weeks in order to construct the northern half of the new roundabout.

Cars queuing in Norfolk - Credit: Denise Bradley

A fully signed diversion route is in place.

Then from Saturday, August 28, the B1077 Attleborough Road will be closed in both directions for one week due to resurfacing works.

Plumstead Road, Thorpe End

Essential work is due to take place around July 5 to resurface the worn-out pavement and install new kerbs on the southern side of Plumstead Road.

The works, which will cost £120,000, are expected to take seven weeks to complete, weather permitting.

There will be four-way temporary traffic lights on the junction between Plumstead Road, Green Lane North and Heath Road, and three-way temporary traffic lights between the mini roundabout from Plumstead Road to Broadland drive. There will also be two-way lights on Plumstead Road.

Constitution Hill, Old Catton

Work is taking place to improve the Constitution Hill and School Lane crossroads between Old Catton and Sprowston.

The roadworks are expected to be completed by June 29.

The county council is upgrading the traffic lights to allow a pedestrian crossing to be included at the busy junction.

As well as this, they are widening some of the pavements and putting in place dropped kerbs and tactile paving at the crossing points.

Holt Road, Norwich

Those heading into the city from North Norfolk have been diverted due to roadworks taking place near Norwich Airport.

A new entrance is being built for The Nest with the works expected to be completed on July 1.

A new entrance is being built for The Nest causing disruption on Holt Road - Credit: CSF

A temporary one-way system is in place for those heading out from the city towards the Norfolk County Cricket Club roundabout.

Charles Close, Wroxham

Five-week works are taking place to resurface the pavement on Charles Close in Wroxham.

Starting on June 7, traffic is being managed with three-way lights on the junctions and two-way lights along Charles Close during the whole duration of the scheme.

The works will cost £30,000.

A47, Thickthorn

Roadworks are ongoing on the A47 between Trowse and Thickthorn as part of Highway England's project in which £300m has been committed for the road.

Overnight closures are in force at Thickthorn until Tuesday this week.

A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Stoke Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk County Council has said diversions will be in place via the A11 and the A146 to Trowse Newton, to re-join onto the A47.