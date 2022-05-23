There are many roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2016

With roadworks starting and continuing across the county, here are some of the most important ones to be aware of in Norfolk this week.

In Norwich, Sweet Briar Road will remain closed until Tuesday, May 31, when roadworks to repair a section of the bridge embankment, which have caused long delays across the city, will end.

On Friday, May 27, and Saturday, May 28, there will be lane closures on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass for horticultural works around the junction with the A146 between 8pm and 6am in both directions.

The A11 will be closed in both directions from 8pm to 6am between the Thickthorn Roundabout and Attleborough until Wednesday, June 1, while the speed limit on the road will be reduced to 40mph until Sunday, May 29.

In Blofield, the A47 will continue to be closed in both directions from 8pm to 6am until Friday, June 17, from the Cucumber Lane roundabout to the Acle roundabout.

The A47 will also be closed in both directions between Swaffham and Hockering from 8pm to 6am until Saturday, June 4.

In Great Yarmouth, delays are likely as lane closures begin in Caister Road as Norfolk County Council completes highway improvement works in the area, one lane of the road will be closed until Wednesday, May 25.

Lane closures on the Harfrey's roundabout between 8pm to 6am will begin today (May 23) and last until Friday, May 27.

Nearby waterworks that have closed the Beccles Road northbound carriageway will continue until Tuesday, September 13.

A diversion is in place via the A47 and William Adams Way.

The A47 Pullover Road in King's Lynn will see lane closures in both directions until Saturday, June 18, between 8pm and 6am.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.